Turmoil in the Skies: Delhi's Flights Disrupted by Thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet reported potential delays, impacting schedules and passenger experiences. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) assured efforts to minimize disruptions and maintain seamless passenger services amidst challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:38 IST
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions due to severe weather conditions on Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms combined with heavy rains swept across Delhi, affecting airport and airline services.

Major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued alerts regarding the potential impact on flight schedules. They warned about possible delays and advised passengers to check the latest updates before traveling.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) communicated their proactive efforts with stakeholders to manage the situation efficiently and ensure a smooth passenger experience amid the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

