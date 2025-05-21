Turmoil in the Skies: Delhi's Flights Disrupted by Thunderstorm

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions due to severe weather conditions on Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms combined with heavy rains swept across Delhi, affecting airport and airline services.

Major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued alerts regarding the potential impact on flight schedules. They warned about possible delays and advised passengers to check the latest updates before traveling.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) communicated their proactive efforts with stakeholders to manage the situation efficiently and ensure a smooth passenger experience amid the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)