Turmoil in the Skies: Delhi's Flights Disrupted by Thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet reported potential delays, impacting schedules and passenger experiences. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) assured efforts to minimize disruptions and maintain seamless passenger services amidst challenging weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced significant disruptions due to severe weather conditions on Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms combined with heavy rains swept across Delhi, affecting airport and airline services.
Major airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet issued alerts regarding the potential impact on flight schedules. They warned about possible delays and advised passengers to check the latest updates before traveling.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) communicated their proactive efforts with stakeholders to manage the situation efficiently and ensure a smooth passenger experience amid the adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moscow Under Drone Siege: Air Defense Units Foil Ukrainian Attack
Deadly Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains in Marathwada
Ukrainian Forces Clash with Russian Military in Kursk
Swift Response to Heavy Rain: CM Yogi's Directives in Uttar Pradesh
Tensions Escalate: Ukrainian Strikes Target Russia's Kursk Region.