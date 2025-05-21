Left Menu

Narrow Escape: IndiGo Flight Survives Hailstorm on Route to Srinagar

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a hailstorm, prompting an emergency report by the pilot. Despite the turbulence and claims of damage to the plane's nose, the aircraft landed safely with 227 passengers. The incident included a delegation of TMC MPs, highlighting a momentary crisis in the air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:54 IST
Narrow Escape: IndiGo Flight Survives Hailstorm on Route to Srinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight carrying 227 passengers from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulence and hailstorm conditions, forcing the pilot to declare an emergency. Despite the rocky ride and passenger panic, the plane successfully landed, though some reported damage to its nose.

Among the passengers were TMC MPs who described the flight as a 'near-death experience.' Social media videos captured the chaos inside the aircraft, with some passengers crediting the pilot's skill for their safe arrival in Srinagar.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and affirmed that the crew followed established protocols. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and maintenance, while the airport team ensured passenger welfare upon landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025