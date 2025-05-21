Narrow Escape: IndiGo Flight Survives Hailstorm on Route to Srinagar

An IndiGo flight carrying 227 passengers from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulence and hailstorm conditions, forcing the pilot to declare an emergency. Despite the rocky ride and passenger panic, the plane successfully landed, though some reported damage to its nose.

Among the passengers were TMC MPs who described the flight as a 'near-death experience.' Social media videos captured the chaos inside the aircraft, with some passengers crediting the pilot's skill for their safe arrival in Srinagar.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and affirmed that the crew followed established protocols. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and maintenance, while the airport team ensured passenger welfare upon landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)