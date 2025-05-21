Fatal Collision on Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway

In a tragic accident on Wednesday, five individuals, including a woman, died when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus collided with a van on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway in Thanjavur district.

The collision occurred around 8 pm, resulting in the deaths of the van's occupants on site, according to police statements.

Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of those who perished, while two other individuals sustained injuries due to the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)