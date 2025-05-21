Fatal Collision on Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway
Five people lost their lives and two were injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus collided with a van on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway in Thanjavur district. The accident occurred around 8 pm, and the identities of the deceased are still being confirmed by police.
In a tragic accident on Wednesday, five individuals, including a woman, died when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus collided with a van on the Nagapattinam-Tiruchi Highway in Thanjavur district.
The collision occurred around 8 pm, resulting in the deaths of the van's occupants on site, according to police statements.
Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of those who perished, while two other individuals sustained injuries due to the mishap.
