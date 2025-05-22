Left Menu

Wall Street Plunges Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Tax-Cut Concerns

U.S. stocks saw a significant downturn as Treasury yields soared, driven by concerns about increasing government debt if President Trump's tax-cut proposal passes. Major indexes and small-cap stocks registered notable declines. Analysts predict the tax bill could add trillions to federal debt, while other market movers included updates from UnitedHealth, Target, and Wolfspeed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:34 IST
Wall Street Plunges Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Tax-Cut Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks took a sharp hit Wednesday, driven down by soaring Treasury yields as fears mounted over the potential inflation of government debt should President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill pass Congress. This market downturn marked the largest single-day losses Wall Street's major indexes have seen in a month.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes climbed 11.5 basis points to 4.597% after tepid investor interest in a $16 billion bond sale. Meanwhile, House Republicans scheduled a rare hearing to navigate internal disagreements over proposed budget cuts, including significant changes to the Medicaid program, fueling further market apprehension.

Market volatility was compounded by UnitedHealth Group's dip following revelations of secret nursing home bonuses and Target's forecast reduction amid weaker consumer spending. Morgan Stanley took an optimistic stance by upgrading U.S. equities to ‚Äòoverweight‚Äô despite economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025