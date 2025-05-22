Left Menu

Foreign Investors Flee Japanese Bonds Amid Fiscal Concerns

Foreign investors sold 1.7 trillion yen worth of Japanese government bonds amid concerns over fiscal stability and inflation. This marks the third consecutive outflow from long-term bonds. Despite the bond selloff, investments in Japanese equities have grown, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and investor optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:33 IST
Foreign Investors Flee Japanese Bonds Amid Fiscal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors have continued to divest Japanese government bonds, with 1.7 trillion yen sold in the week ending May 17, reflecting deepening concerns over fiscal stability and decreasing demand for long-term debt.

The sustained pressure on government bonds is fueled by fears of worsening public finances, potential fiscal stimulus ahead of July's elections, and high inflation. As expectations of rate hikes from the Bank of Japan wane, investors are offloading long-term bonds.

Conversely, investments in Japanese equities have risen, buoyed by corporate earnings optimism after robust March-quarter results. Japanese investors are also shifting to overseas debt, marking a strategic pivot in their foreign asset allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025