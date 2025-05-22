Left Menu

NBCC Secures Lucrative Office Interior Contract with PFC

NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has signed an agreement with PFC to execute interior fit-out works in Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. The project, valued at Rs 161.55 crore, involves the development of a total carpet area of 2,70,758 sq ft at the World Trade Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NBCC Ltd has successfully secured a significant contract worth Rs 161.55 crore from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for interior works in New Delhi's Nauroji Nagar.

The agreement outlines NBCC's role in executing the interior and fit-out tasks for PFC's newly acquired office space at the esteemed World Trade Centre.

This collaboration emphasizes NBCC's expertise in project management and real estate, as it takes on the complete interior fit-out of the expansive office space covering 2,70,758 sq ft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

