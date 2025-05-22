Market Turmoil: Euros Slide and Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Amid U.S. Fiscal Woes

The euro dipped on Thursday, shaken by grim economic indicators, as the dollar remained subdued against the yen following the U.S. House's passage of President Donald Trump's ambitious tax and spending cut bill.

Bitcoin reached new heights as investors searched for safer alternatives amid rising U.S. fiscal concerns. Trump's tax bill, which may exacerbate national debt, narrowly passed, igniting turmoil on Wall Street and provoking a 'Sell America' sentiment detrimental to the dollar.

Fiscal analysts predict an increase in debt as the Congressional Budget Office forecasts a $3.8 trillion rise over a decade. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's popularity surged past $111,000 amid hopes for impending stablecoin regulation.

