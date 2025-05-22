Strides Pharma's Profit Surge: A Detailed Breakdown

In an impressive financial turnaround, Strides Pharma Science announced a substantial increase in its net profit for the March quarter, surging to Rs 85.61 crore from Rs 10.44 crore the previous year.

The company's total income from operations for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,202.37 crore, compared to Rs 1,029.95 crore a year ago, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

This robust performance, attributed to strong results in the US market, surpassed the company's revenue growth expectations of 12-15% with a 17.2% increase in FY25. Subsequently, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)