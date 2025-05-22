Left Menu

Strides Pharma's Profit Surge: A Detailed Breakdown

Strides Pharma Science reported a significant increase in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 85.61 crore, compared to Rs 10.44 crore in the same period last fiscal year. This growth was driven by a robust performance in its US business, outpacing revenue guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:18 IST
Strides Pharma's Profit Surge: A Detailed Breakdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive financial turnaround, Strides Pharma Science announced a substantial increase in its net profit for the March quarter, surging to Rs 85.61 crore from Rs 10.44 crore the previous year.

The company's total income from operations for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,202.37 crore, compared to Rs 1,029.95 crore a year ago, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

This robust performance, attributed to strong results in the US market, surpassed the company's revenue growth expectations of 12-15% with a 17.2% increase in FY25. Subsequently, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025