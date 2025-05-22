Strides Pharma's Profit Surge: A Detailed Breakdown
Strides Pharma Science reported a significant increase in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 85.61 crore, compared to Rs 10.44 crore in the same period last fiscal year. This growth was driven by a robust performance in its US business, outpacing revenue guidance.
In an impressive financial turnaround, Strides Pharma Science announced a substantial increase in its net profit for the March quarter, surging to Rs 85.61 crore from Rs 10.44 crore the previous year.
The company's total income from operations for the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,202.37 crore, compared to Rs 1,029.95 crore a year ago, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.
This robust performance, attributed to strong results in the US market, surpassed the company's revenue growth expectations of 12-15% with a 17.2% increase in FY25. Subsequently, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the fiscal year.
