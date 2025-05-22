Mach Conferences Joins Forces with Cordelia Cruises to Revolutionize India's Cruise Industry
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd., a leading MICE company, partners with Cordelia Cruises, marking a significant expansion in luxury travel. Leveraging India's potential as a global cruise hub, this collaboration promises enhanced B2C and B2B offerings, aligning with the booming cruise tourism market and the government's Cruise Bharat Mission.
- Country:
- India
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has taken a pivotal step by partnering with Cordelia Cruises, India's premier luxury cruise line. This strategic move enhances Mach's presence in the luxury travel sector, expanding its B2C offerings and fostering B2B growth within the MICE industry.
The partnership taps into India's growing cruise tourism market, valued at $229.96 million in 2025 and expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.53% by 2029. Supported by government initiatives and infrastructure advancements, India is emerging as a global cruise hub, targeting 5 million passengers by 2047.
Aligned with the Cruise Bharat Mission, this collaboration enables Mach to offer exclusive cruise itineraries, expanding its service range and setting a new benchmark in the luxury travel and event management sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flytxt Expands Global Reach with Strategic AI Partnerships
Saudi Arabia Accelerates Aviation Sector Growth with Major IATA Training Partnerships
Strategic Partnership: Putin and Maduro Strengthen Ties
Greece and Egypt Forge Strategic Partnership for Mediterranean Stability
Bosowa Energy and BKLS Forge Partnership to Drive Indonesia's Clean Energy Future