Mach Conferences Joins Forces with Cordelia Cruises to Revolutionize India's Cruise Industry

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. has taken a pivotal step by partnering with Cordelia Cruises, India's premier luxury cruise line. This strategic move enhances Mach's presence in the luxury travel sector, expanding its B2C offerings and fostering B2B growth within the MICE industry.

The partnership taps into India's growing cruise tourism market, valued at $229.96 million in 2025 and expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.53% by 2029. Supported by government initiatives and infrastructure advancements, India is emerging as a global cruise hub, targeting 5 million passengers by 2047.

Aligned with the Cruise Bharat Mission, this collaboration enables Mach to offer exclusive cruise itineraries, expanding its service range and setting a new benchmark in the luxury travel and event management sectors.

