ITC Ltd's Remarkable Profit Surge: Quadruple Growth Unveiled

ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, reported a nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19,807.8 crore for the quarter ending March 31, compared to Rs 5,013.18 crore the previous year. The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.85 per share for FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:31 IST
ITC Ltd, a leading diversified conglomerate, announced a remarkable surge in profits, showcasing a nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, which reached Rs 19,807.8 crore for the quarter ending March 31. This significant leap is in stark contrast to the Rs 5,013.18 crore reported in the corresponding period last year, highlighting a robust financial performance.

Despite the impressive profit growth, the company's revenue from operations remained relatively steady for the quarter under review, standing at Rs 20,376.3 crore, a slight increase from Rs 20,349.9 crore in Q4 FY24. However, for the entire fiscal year 2024-25, ITC's profit soared by 68.9% to reach Rs 35,052 crore, with its annual revenue rising by 10.4% to Rs 81,612.78 crore.

In line with its success, ITC's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.85 per ordinary share for FY25. Despite these positive financials, ITC's shares saw a 1.58% dip, closing at Rs 426.10 on the BSE, as the results were released after market hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

