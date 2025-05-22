NHAI Takes Strong Measures Against KNR Constructions After NH-66 Embankment Failure

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acted decisively against KNR Constructions Ltd by barring it from ongoing and future bidding. This move comes after an embankment collapse on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery Section of NH-66 in Kerala, which was nearing project completion on May 19, 2025.

After a thorough investigation, the NHAI stated that the incident was primarily due to the concessionaire's failure to ascertain proper ground conditions and strengthen ground bearing capacity before construction. Alongside KNR, the project consultant, Highway Engineering Consultant, has also faced disqualification from future bids.

An expert team, supervised by a retired IIT-Delhi professor, has been appointed to assess the incident and propose corrective actions. Their recommendations will dictate remedial measures executed at the expense of the concessionaire to prevent similar occurrences in other projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)