Left Menu

NHAI Takes Strong Measures Against KNR Constructions After NH-66 Embankment Failure

The NHAI has banned KNR Constructions Ltd from future bidding following the embankment failure on NH-66 in Kerala. This decision arose after negligence was identified as the cause of the incident, necessitating corrective measures by an expert team led by a retired IIT-Delhi professor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:03 IST
NHAI Takes Strong Measures Against KNR Constructions After NH-66 Embankment Failure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has acted decisively against KNR Constructions Ltd by barring it from ongoing and future bidding. This move comes after an embankment collapse on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery Section of NH-66 in Kerala, which was nearing project completion on May 19, 2025.

After a thorough investigation, the NHAI stated that the incident was primarily due to the concessionaire's failure to ascertain proper ground conditions and strengthen ground bearing capacity before construction. Alongside KNR, the project consultant, Highway Engineering Consultant, has also faced disqualification from future bids.

An expert team, supervised by a retired IIT-Delhi professor, has been appointed to assess the incident and propose corrective actions. Their recommendations will dictate remedial measures executed at the expense of the concessionaire to prevent similar occurrences in other projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025