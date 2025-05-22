Reliance Defence Partners with Rheinmetall to Strengthen India's Defence Manufacturing

Reliance Defence and Germany's Rheinmetall have entered a 'strategic partnership' focusing on ammunition production, officials announced on Thursday. As part of the agreement, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall will supply explosives and propellants for medium to large caliber ammunition, supporting India's defence capabilities.

The collaboration includes a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, set to be among the largest in South Asia. With a capacity to produce up to 200,000 artillery shells annually, this facility aims to position Reliance Defence among the top three defence exporters in the country, aligning with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' movements.

This partnership, following alliances with Dassault Aviation and Thales Group, marks a significant step for Reliance Defence in the defence sector. The initiative underscores India's commitment to becoming a leading defence exporter while providing Rheinmetall access to vital resources, benefiting its global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)