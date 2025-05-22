Euro Zone Bonds See Uptrend Amid U.S. Fiscal Worries
German long-term bond yields soared to a two-month peak due to concerns over the U.S. fiscal outlook. The tepid response to a U.S. Treasury auction, heightened by President Trump's tax bill, intensified apprehensions, leading to elevated borrowing costs in the United States.
German long-term bond yields climbed to a two-month high on Thursday, reflecting investor fears over the United States' fiscal future. A lackluster response to a recent U.S. Treasury auction heightened concerns, linked to President Donald Trump's advancing tax bill.
Lombard Odier's chief economist, Samy Chaar, remarked that the budget lacks appeal for foreign investors and offers fewer macroeconomic benefits, driving demand for a lending premium.
Across the eurozone, bond yields rose slightly, with Germany's long-term bonds leading the underperforming pack. Meanwhile, soft demand for U.S. Treasury bonds and Moody's credit rating downgrade added to the pressure, amid a broader global economic slowdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greece's Growth-Linked Debt Buyback Spurs Investor Concerns
Adidas Reelects Chairman Despite Investor Concerns
US Fiscal Woes: Moody’s Downgrade Amplifies Investor Concerns
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as traders eye Trump tax bill, G7 currency talks
Market Volatility: Tax-Cut Bill Spurs Investor Concerns