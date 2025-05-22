Left Menu

Unemployment Claims Drop Amid Labor Hoarding, Economy Faces Inflation Pressures

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell, indicating steady job growth despite economic uncertainties from Trump-era policies. Employers are reluctant to increase headcounts, leading to longer unemployment spells. Rising business activity comes with increased inflation pressures, while the housing market remains sluggish with high mortgage rates.

Unemployment claims in the U.S. have declined, showing signs of a robust labor market even as companies hesitate to expand their headcounts due to policy uncertainties from former President Trump's administration. The Labor Department reported a fall in initial jobless claims, signaling steady job growth in May.

Economists expect an uptick in layoffs in sectors like transportation and retail, driven by tariff-based price increases that might affect consumer spending. Alongside, business activity has spiked, hinting at accelerated inflation. The Federal Reserve maintains its steady interest rates, observing unfolding policy impacts.

Simultaneously, the housing sector struggles with elevated mortgage rates and stagnant sales, presenting challenges for potential buyers. Employment growth remains buoyant, although longer unemployment durations are noted, accompanied by a shift in the housing market which now indicates a buyer-favorable phase.

