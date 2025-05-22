Left Menu

Panama-Venezuela Flights Resume After Diplomatic Standoff

Flights between Panama and Venezuela are set to resume after a diplomatic standoff halted them. The suspension followed Panama's refusal to recognize Venezuela's presidential election results. Now, Panama seeks better relations to manage migration issues. The exact date of flight resumption is still unconfirmed.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:47 IST
Flights between Panama and Venezuela are set to resume, according to Panama's aviation authority. This move comes nearly a year after flights were suspended amid a diplomatic standoff following Panama's refusal to recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's election win.

The diplomatic rift led to Venezuela withdrawing its representation in Panama and halting air travel. However, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized the importance of restoring relations with Venezuela, saying it was in Panama's best interest to restart flights.

The resumption of flights is also linked to Panama's need to negotiate with Venezuela for the repatriation of migrants rejected by the U.S. Copa Holdings, the country's flagship airline, has yet to comment on when flights might resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

