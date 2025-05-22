Panama-Venezuela Flights Resume After Diplomatic Standoff

Flights between Panama and Venezuela are set to resume, according to Panama's aviation authority. This move comes nearly a year after flights were suspended amid a diplomatic standoff following Panama's refusal to recognize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's election win.

The diplomatic rift led to Venezuela withdrawing its representation in Panama and halting air travel. However, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized the importance of restoring relations with Venezuela, saying it was in Panama's best interest to restart flights.

The resumption of flights is also linked to Panama's need to negotiate with Venezuela for the repatriation of migrants rejected by the U.S. Copa Holdings, the country's flagship airline, has yet to comment on when flights might resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)