IsDB Group’s THIQAH Signs Landmark MoUs in Algeria to Boost Investment & Trade

In a strategic move to bolster private sector engagement and deepen economic ties among member countries, the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH) has signed two landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key Algerian institutions. The agreements were formalized during the Private Sector Forum held on the sidelines of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meetings in Algiers, Algeria.

The signing ceremony, which attracted a host of high-ranking government officials, influential business leaders, and representatives from international organizations, highlighted a growing commitment to regional integration and sustainable economic development.

Strengthening Regional Partnerships

THIQAH, the business development arm of the IsDB Group, signed MoUs with the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACI) and the Arab African Center for Investment and Development (CAAID). These agreements are pivotal to advancing cross-border collaboration and expanding the reach of investment opportunities across the Islamic world and beyond.

The partnership with CACI is designed to enhance bilateral and multilateral trade relations through the systematic exchange of investment information, participation in joint business events, and facilitation of trade missions. The MoU underscores the intention to open new channels for Algerian businesses to access markets across other IsDB member countries, while also attracting international investors to Algeria.

A Strategic Alliance for Investment Growth

Meanwhile, the MoU signed with CAAID focuses on driving collaboration in investment facilitation and development initiatives. Both THIQAH and CAAID committed to co-hosting regional and international forums that bring together government representatives, private sector entities, and global investors.

The cooperation includes sharing technical expertise, conducting capacity-building initiatives, and encouraging greater participation from entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developmental projects. These efforts align with broader goals of enhancing institutional capacity and fostering inclusive economic growth throughout the region.

Anchoring Sustainable Development in the Islamic World

This milestone aligns closely with THIQAH’s long-term mission to empower the private sector as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development. By building strategic relationships with national and regional partners, THIQAH aims to create an enabling environment for investment, innovation, and economic diversification.

Furthermore, these partnerships contribute directly to the IsDB Group’s wider Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda. They promote economic resilience, generate employment opportunities, and support the growth of sectors critical to long-term prosperity, such as renewable energy, agriculture, digital infrastructure, and education.

Algiers: A Hub for Investment Dialogue

Hosting the signing in Algiers serves as a testament to Algeria’s increasing role as a hub for investment dialogue and interregional cooperation. The forum also enabled key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to share insights on current economic challenges, opportunities for public-private partnerships, and mechanisms to attract sustainable financing.

As part of its follow-up strategy, THIQAH plans to work closely with its Algerian counterparts to ensure the practical implementation of these agreements. This includes the development of action plans, regular monitoring of progress, and the launch of pilot initiatives that reflect the shared vision of inclusive development.

With these MoUs, THIQAH not only reinforces its role as a facilitator of business collaboration but also sets a precedent for proactive engagement among IsDB member countries striving to transform economic challenges into shared prosperity.