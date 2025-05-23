Government Invests $5.9M to Bring Supercars Racing to Christchurch

Christchurch is set to join the elite Supercars racing circuit from next year, marking a major milestone for motorsport in New Zealand. The Government has announced a significant $5.9 million investment from the Major Events Fund to support Supercars Championship rounds in both Taupō and Christchurch over the next three years, elevating New Zealand’s profile on the global motorsport map.

Supercars Expand to South Island

For more than two decades, the Supercars Championship has dazzled motorsport fans in New Zealand, becoming one of the most anticipated annual events for car racing enthusiasts across Australasia. While Taupō has long been a regular feature on the Supercars calendar, this is the first time the event will extend to the South Island. The announcement brings high-octane excitement to the Canterbury region, with Ruapuna Motorsport Park in Christchurch confirmed as the host venue.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston expressed her enthusiasm for the expansion:

“The Supercars Championship events have played an important role showcasing our beautiful country to an international audience. I’m thrilled the South Island will now be part of this from next year.”

Government Support to Boost Tourism and Economy

The $5.9 million funding aims to maximize economic and tourism benefits by enabling back-to-back Supercars weekends in Taupō and Christchurch. This strategic move is expected to encourage both international and domestic visitors to extend their stays and explore more of what New Zealand has to offer.

“This means international – and domestic – visitors can attend back-to-back rounds across consecutive weekends in Taupō and Christchurch,” said Minister Upston. “It allows them to enjoy more of our scenic landscapes, hospitality, and activities.”

The 2024 ITM Supercars440 event in Taupō drew an estimated 50,000 attendees and highlighted the potential economic windfall. More than 3,300 international visitors were recorded, contributing an impressive $5.2 million in direct spending. The event also delivered a powerful marketing punch, reaching a broadcast audience of 246 million people globally, including 3.9 million in Australia.

Ruapuna Motorsport Park Gears Up

Ruapuna Motorsport Park, located just outside Christchurch, is being prepared to host thousands of fans and elite Supercars teams. With its long motorsport heritage and dedicated fanbase, Christchurch is well-positioned to deliver an unforgettable racing experience.

Supercars Ltd’s decision to bring the event to Ruapuna underscores confidence in the venue’s ability to handle an international sporting spectacle. Local businesses and tourism operators are already gearing up for the influx of visitors, eager to showcase the region’s charm and hospitality.

Looking Ahead

The Government’s investment reflects a broader strategy to use major events as a platform to stimulate regional development, boost tourism, and increase New Zealand’s international exposure. With Christchurch now part of the Supercars tour, the entire country stands to benefit from the expanded motorsport footprint.

“I’m pleased that with this investment, New Zealand’s strong relationship with Supercars will continue in Taupō and extend to include Christchurch,” said Minister Upston. “This brings all the benefits of economic stimulation, international visibility, and community pride.”

Fans can look forward to roaring engines, thrilling races, and a celebration of motorsport culture in two of New Zealand’s premier destinations starting in 2025.