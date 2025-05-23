Japan and US Eye Productive Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump agreed to hold constructive dialogues on tariffs. Japan seeks to promote investment for job creation in the US instead of tariffs. Economic discussions accompany broader topics like security cooperation during a recent 45-minute talk.
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Friday that he and US President Donald Trump have agreed to engage in constructive discussions concerning tariffs in upcoming talks. Ishiba emphasized Japan's unchanged stance against recent US tariff measures, pursuing Japanese investment to generate more American jobs as a trade-off.
The dialogue occurred shortly after Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa traveled to Washington for further negotiations. Despite previous setbacks, Japan continues to push for the removal of US tariffs on Japanese imports, which have impacted key industries, including automobiles.
In addition to trade, the 45-minute conversation covered security cooperation and the US president's recent Middle East visit. The leaders also planned for further discussions at the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Canada.
