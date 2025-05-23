Left Menu

North East Evolution: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted transformative changes in India's North East region under PM Modi. From increased budget support to infrastructure development, the region is emerging as an economic powerhouse with rising investment opportunities. The Rising North East Investors Summit in New Delhi showcases its vast potential for investors.

North East Evolution: A Decade of Transformation Under Modi's Leadership
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating address at the Rising North East Investors Summit held in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, emphasized the revolutionary progress made by the North Eastern states over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Scindia highlighted a significant increase in budgetary allocations for the region, which have soared from an initial 10% to an astounding Rs 6.75 lakh crore investment in a decade. This financial boost has become a cornerstone in the region's transformation, positioning it as a burgeoning land of opportunity, he asserted.

The minister also lauded the historical significance of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, once pivotal in global trade. Scindia pointed out the neglect post-independence and praised PM Modi for his transformative role, noting the escalation of airports from nine to seventeen, thus enhancing connectivity and economic integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

