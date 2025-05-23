Left Menu

Bangalore Metro Project Advances: Key Approval Milestones and Future Prospects

Union Minister Manohar Lal discusses the Bangalore Metro Phase-2's revised cost estimate, pending state approval. With Central Government's sanctioning of 45 km in Metro Phase-3, the state proposes an additional 37 km. Emphasis is laid on urban sustainability via water reuse and reforms for infrastructure funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:29 IST
Union Minister, Manohar Lal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, announced that the revised cost estimate for Bangalore Metro Phase-2 will seek approval after the Karnataka State Cabinet's consent. Manohar Lal also assessed the performance of urban programs in Bengaluru, as stated by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on Friday.

As for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 A, 75 km of metro network is currently operational, and 145 km is under construction. Recently, the Central Government approved a 45 km extension for Phase-3, costing Rs 15,600 crore. Karnataka has proposed an additional 37 km for Phase-3 A, with an estimated cost of Rs 28,400 crore.

The project's cost estimates require expert evaluation before being considered by the Central Government. Additionally, Manohar Lal stressed addressing legacy waste and promoting used water reuse for urban sustainability. He also advocated increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) along transit corridors to alleviate congestion and promote public transport use. The Union Minister encouraged Karnataka to implement reforms that could secure a 50-year interest-free loan under the special capital investment scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

