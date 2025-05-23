Bangalore Metro Project Advances: Key Approval Milestones and Future Prospects

The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, announced that the revised cost estimate for Bangalore Metro Phase-2 will seek approval after the Karnataka State Cabinet's consent. Manohar Lal also assessed the performance of urban programs in Bengaluru, as stated by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on Friday.

As for Bangalore Metro Phase-3 A, 75 km of metro network is currently operational, and 145 km is under construction. Recently, the Central Government approved a 45 km extension for Phase-3, costing Rs 15,600 crore. Karnataka has proposed an additional 37 km for Phase-3 A, with an estimated cost of Rs 28,400 crore.

The project's cost estimates require expert evaluation before being considered by the Central Government. Additionally, Manohar Lal stressed addressing legacy waste and promoting used water reuse for urban sustainability. He also advocated increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) along transit corridors to alleviate congestion and promote public transport use. The Union Minister encouraged Karnataka to implement reforms that could secure a 50-year interest-free loan under the special capital investment scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)