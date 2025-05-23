Left Menu

Volvo CEO Voices Concern Over US Tariff Hike Impact

Volvo Cars may face challenges importing smaller vehicles to the U.S. due to potential 50% tariffs on EU goods, announced by President Trump. CEO Hakan Samuelsson expresses concern but remains optimistic about a favorable trade agreement. Volvo shares fell by 5% following the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson expressed concern on Friday regarding the financial impact customers might bear due to tariff-related cost hikes. He warned of potential difficulties in importing smaller cars to the United States if tariffs are imposed.

President Donald Trump announced a proposed 50% tariff on European Union imports from June 1, citing challenges in EU trade negotiations. Samuelsson told Reuters that this might restrict sales of Volvo's Belgium-made EX30 electric vehicle in the U.S. market.

Despite the tariff threat, Samuelsson is hopeful of a resolution, stating, "I believe there will be a deal soon." Meanwhile, Volvo shares fell by 5% by 1257 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

