K Sera Sera and Glamanand Unveil Miss Universe India 2025 Journey

In a groundbreaking partnership, K Sera Sera Box Office and Glamanand Entertainment are set to revolutionize Indian beauty pageants with 'Miss Universe India 2025'. This collaboration aims to blend cinematic storytelling and pageantry, offering a transformative experience that goes beyond beauty to inspire and empower participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:30 IST
K Sera Sera Chairman Satish Panchariya & Glamanand Entertainment Join Hands to Launch 'Miss Universe India 2025. Image Credit: ANI
VMPL New Delhi [India], May 23: In a pivotal partnership poised to reshape Indian beauty pageants, K Sera Sera Box Office and Glamanand Entertainment have launched 'Miss Universe India 2025'. This collaboration melds K Sera Sera's creative expertise with Glamanand's pageant experience, blending talent, transformation, and storytelling.

K Sera Sera, renowned for pushing creative boundaries, aims to craft an immersive experience that aligns glamour with substance. The forthcoming event promises to capture the heart of India's next Miss Universe journey, emphasizing hard work and transformation. Scheduled for July 2025, the winner will proudly represent India on the Miss Universe stage.

This collaboration unites K Sera Sera's cinematic proficiency with Glamanand Entertainment's visionary legacy, creating a compelling narrative of beauty, strength, and determination. As emphasized by Glamanand Chairman Nikhil Anand and K Sera Sera's Satish Panchariya, this venture honors ambition and resilience, promising an unforgettable journey for contestants nationwide.

Nikita Rattanshi, Director at K Sera Sera Box Office, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the show's commitment to meaningful, purpose-driven content. Together, K Sera Sera and Glamanand are poised to elevate Indian pageantry to new heights, turning participants' stories into powerful narratives of growth and empowerment.

The nationwide search for Miss Universe India 2025 is set to commence soon, promising a thrilling spectacle where each episode elevates participants and showcases their transformative journeys. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: Content is provided by VMPL; ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

