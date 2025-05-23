Sri Lanka-Seeks-Better-Trade-Terms-Amid-High-US-Tariffs
A Sri Lankan delegation will engage in high-level trade talks with the U.S. to address tariff issues and bolster economic ties. This is the second face-to-face meeting following previous virtual interactions aimed at improving bilateral trade. The discussions are pivotal given significant tariffs on exports and imports.
A high-level delegation from Sri Lanka is heading to Washington for crucial discussions centered on tariffs, following an invitation from the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office on Friday.
This face-to-face meeting marks the second occasion for the delegations to strengthen bilateral trade relations, with previous talks having taken place in April. Officials have announced that the delegation will depart for the U.S. next week.
The talks aim to build on previous virtual discussions and address trade cooperation. This dialogue is crucial as Sri Lanka seeks favorable trade terms amid the impact of significant tariffs on its exports, particularly apparel and rubber goods, which are affected by a 44 percent tax imposed by the U.S., compared to an 88 percent tax on U.S. imports to Sri Lanka.
