Left Menu

Sri Lanka-Seeks-Better-Trade-Terms-Amid-High-US-Tariffs

A Sri Lankan delegation will engage in high-level trade talks with the U.S. to address tariff issues and bolster economic ties. This is the second face-to-face meeting following previous virtual interactions aimed at improving bilateral trade. The discussions are pivotal given significant tariffs on exports and imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:03 IST
Sri Lanka-Seeks-Better-Trade-Terms-Amid-High-US-Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A high-level delegation from Sri Lanka is heading to Washington for crucial discussions centered on tariffs, following an invitation from the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office on Friday.

This face-to-face meeting marks the second occasion for the delegations to strengthen bilateral trade relations, with previous talks having taken place in April. Officials have announced that the delegation will depart for the U.S. next week.

The talks aim to build on previous virtual discussions and address trade cooperation. This dialogue is crucial as Sri Lanka seeks favorable trade terms amid the impact of significant tariffs on its exports, particularly apparel and rubber goods, which are affected by a 44 percent tax imposed by the U.S., compared to an 88 percent tax on U.S. imports to Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025