Sri Lanka-Seeks-Better-Trade-Terms-Amid-High-US-Tariffs

A high-level delegation from Sri Lanka is heading to Washington for crucial discussions centered on tariffs, following an invitation from the U.S. Trade Representative's Office, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's office on Friday.

This face-to-face meeting marks the second occasion for the delegations to strengthen bilateral trade relations, with previous talks having taken place in April. Officials have announced that the delegation will depart for the U.S. next week.

The talks aim to build on previous virtual discussions and address trade cooperation. This dialogue is crucial as Sri Lanka seeks favorable trade terms amid the impact of significant tariffs on its exports, particularly apparel and rubber goods, which are affected by a 44 percent tax imposed by the U.S., compared to an 88 percent tax on U.S. imports to Sri Lanka.

