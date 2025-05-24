India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Step Closer to a New Economic Era
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Brussels to discuss the proposed free trade agreement between India and the EU. Both regions aim to conclude an early harvest agreement by July, paving the way for a full-fledged pact amidst a challenging global trade environment.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently met European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels, marking their second meeting within a month to negotiate a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the EU.
During the May 23 meeting, Goyal expressed India's commitment to the shared prosperity of both regions, as negotiations aim to finalize an early harvest trade agreement by July. This agreement could accelerate the completion of a comprehensive FTA amidst global trade uncertainties.
The discussions also focused on key concerns such as intellectual property rights, tariffs, and non-tariff barriers. Successful negotiations could enhance competitiveness for Indian exports to the EU, involving sectors like pharmaceuticals and electrical machinery.
