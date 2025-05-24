Nikita Papers' IPO: Paving the Way for Growth in Kraft Paper Manufacturing

Nikita Papers, a prominent manufacturer in the kraft paper industry, has announced it will open its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band set between Rs 95 and Rs 104 per share for a total of Rs 67.5 crore.

The IPO, opening for subscription from May 27 to May 29, will see the company's shares listed on the NSE's SME platform Emerge. Investors have the opportunity to bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares.

Funds raised will go towards capital expenditure for establishing a power plant and meeting working capital needs. Chairman Sudhir Kumar Bansal emphasizes the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)