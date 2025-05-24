Electrifying Hyderabad: 2,000 Buses to Drive Green Mobility

The Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, met with Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, in the nation's capital to discuss crucial transport developments. Reddy expressed gratitude for the Center's recent decision to allocate 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad as part of the PM e-DRIVE initiative.

In an official press statement, it was revealed that the Chief Minister also presented a formal request for additional buses, underscoring the region's burgeoning need for modern urban transport solutions that are both clean and efficient.

Minister Kumaraswamy heralded the move as a decisive step towards promoting a green mobility ecosystem in India. The PM e-DRIVE scheme aims to introduce over 10,000 electric buses across major cities, aligning with AatmaNirbhar Bharat's goals and the National Electric Mobility Mission.