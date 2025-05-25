Left Menu

Russian Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Surge

Russian air defenses intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight, with 13 specifically over the Moscow and Tver regions, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:29 IST
Russian Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defenses effectively intercepted a total of 110 Ukrainian drones, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday. This surge included 13 drones specifically targeting the Moscow and Tver regions.

The defense ministry confirmed the operation's success, noting that there were no casualties as a result of the overnight activities. The response by Russian forces highlights ongoing aerial tensions.

This interception is part of a broader pattern of military engagements as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, affecting various regions with drone technology at the forefront of modern warfare tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025