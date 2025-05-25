Russian Defenses Foil Ukrainian Drone Surge

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defenses effectively intercepted a total of 110 Ukrainian drones, the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday. This surge included 13 drones specifically targeting the Moscow and Tver regions.

The defense ministry confirmed the operation's success, noting that there were no casualties as a result of the overnight activities. The response by Russian forces highlights ongoing aerial tensions.

This interception is part of a broader pattern of military engagements as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, affecting various regions with drone technology at the forefront of modern warfare tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)