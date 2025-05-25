Range Rover's Tailored Triumph: Limited Editions in India

Range Rover is set to unveil a series of limited edition trims expressly designed for the Indian market, according to Martin Limpert, the brand's global Managing Director. This move aims to cater to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in the country.

The company has already seen success with its locally manufactured vehicles, witnessing a 2.5-fold increase in sales of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Limpert emphasized the importance of continued localization and adaptation to further penetrate this burgeoning market.

As part of its House of Brands strategy, Range Rover will develop distinct growth plans for its four marques, targeting specific buyer demographics. The alignment with the Tata group is expected to facilitate the brand's expansion in India's fast-evolving economy.