Range Rover's Tailored Triumph: Limited Editions in India

Range Rover plans to introduce more limited edition trims in India, aiming to tap into the growing market of high-net-worth individuals. The brand's localization strategy and recent local manufacturing of products are expected to boost sales, as it crafts vehicles tailored specifically for Indian customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaydon | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Range Rover is set to unveil a series of limited edition trims expressly designed for the Indian market, according to Martin Limpert, the brand's global Managing Director. This move aims to cater to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in the country.

The company has already seen success with its locally manufactured vehicles, witnessing a 2.5-fold increase in sales of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Limpert emphasized the importance of continued localization and adaptation to further penetrate this burgeoning market.

As part of its House of Brands strategy, Range Rover will develop distinct growth plans for its four marques, targeting specific buyer demographics. The alignment with the Tata group is expected to facilitate the brand's expansion in India's fast-evolving economy.

