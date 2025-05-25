Rolling Cherries to Markets: New Rail Link Boosts J&K Economy
The Jammu to Mumbai train service, carrying fresh cherries, signifies economic growth for Jammu and Kashmir. Overseen by Prime Minister Modi, this new rail link eases road traffic and enhances perishable goods transport. Ongoing rail developments promise further benefits to regional tourism and trade, despite past challenges.
With an inaugural cargo train carrying 24 tons of cherries, a new chapter begins for Jammu and Kashmir's economy as fresh produce rolls out to Mumbai next month. Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overseeing the completion of the vital railway track linking Kashmir to the rest of India.
The anticipated train service from Katra to Srinagar faced weather delays, but Northern Railway's innovative VP parcel van allocation will ensure fresh cherries reach Mumbai efficiently. This initiative aims to alleviate road congestion and enhance the transport quality of perishable goods, marking potential economic benefits for Jammu and Kashmir's growers and traders.
The Modi administration's commitment to the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project underscores a strategic focus on integration and development. Despite historical challenges, including the world's highest Chenab bridge construction, efforts ensure Kashmir's connectivity. New rail services, including Vande Bharat trains, promise a revival of tourism and trade in the region.
