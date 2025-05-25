Revolutionizing Rides: Goa's 2025 Taxi Transformation

The Goa state government has introduced the Transport Aggregator Guidelines 2025, aiming to revolutionize the taxi industry with app-based services while safeguarding the interests of local drivers. This policy seeks to address ongoing challenges, such as the lack of digital access and daily commuter inconvenience, according to the state director of transport, Pravimal Abhishek.

The guidelines propose an inclusive mobility model enhancing access to dependable taxi services. It safeguards drivers by ensuring full fare payment without exploitative commission practices. Rising vehicle numbers in Goa have increased congestion and accidents, emphasizing the need for effective regulation in the sector, Abhishek noted.

The guidelines allow drivers to associate with multiple apps, receiving payments within 72 hours, with a penalty for delays. Welfare benefits, including health and vehicle insurance, are provided, with special incentives for women drivers. The move supports sustainable practices and aims for financial stability within the growing transport ecosystem, officials highlighted.