Tragedy Strikes: Five Skiers Found Dead Near Zermatt

Five skiers were discovered dead near Zermatt, Switzerland, after abandoned skis were found on the Rimpfischhorn mountain. Authorities conducted air and ground searches, locating the bodies near the Adlergletscher glacier. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Updated: 25-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Five Skiers Found Dead Near Zermatt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, five skiers have been found dead on a Swiss mountain close to Zermatt, one of the country's top luxury ski resorts. The discovery was made after emergency services were alerted to abandoned skis at a height of 4,000 meters, according to the prosecutor's office in Canton Valais.

Skiers raised the alarm on Saturday afternoon upon finding the skis on the slopes of the Rimpfischhorn mountain. Rescue teams conducted thorough air and ground searches in the area, which is located in southwest Switzerland, near the border with Italy. The bodies were eventually found near the Adlergletscher glacier, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office.

Local aviation company Air Zermatt reported that three bodies were located on avalanche debris several hundreds of meters below the spot where the skis were discovered, while the other two were found higher up on the mountain. The identities of the victims remain unknown, and Valais prosecutors have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

