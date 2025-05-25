Tragic Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims Four Lives
A tragic accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a speeding car collided with a container truck. The incident resulted in four fatalities, including three victims on the spot and one who later succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event on Sunday afternoon, four individuals lost their lives after a high-speed car collided with a container truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, according to local police reports.
Investigations indicate that the car, traveling from Lucknow to Agra, lost control and rammed into the back of a truck in the Bangarmau police jurisdiction. Three passengers, identified as Vinay Pathak (58), Brajesh Yadav (45), and Seema Upadhyay (55), were declared dead at the scene.
Seema Upadhyay's daughter, Aarushi (26), sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital in Tirwa, Kannauj. Unfortunately, she was later referred to a Kanpur facility, where she succumbed to her injuries. Law enforcement initiates further proceedings as post-mortem examinations are conducted.
ALSO READ
Three killed, 18 injured as bus collides with dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district: Police.
Five men killed in collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district: Police.
Police Bust Rice Diversion Racket in Navi Mumbai
Cow Smugglers Nabbed in Fierce Police Shootout
Tragic Collision on Agra Highway Claims Two Lives