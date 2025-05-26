EU Urges Swift Progress in US Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline
The European Union seeks to expedite trade discussions with the United States, aiming for a beneficial agreement by the original deadline of July 9th. EU executive head Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism following discussions with President Donald Trump, despite his dissatisfaction and tariff threats.
This conversation comes in the wake of Trump's dissatisfaction with the current pace of the talks, leading him to threaten the imposition of a 50% tariff on all EU goods starting June 1. Despite this, von der Leyen remains hopeful for productive discussions in the coming weeks.
This conversation comes in the wake of Trump's dissatisfaction with the current pace of the talks, leading him to threaten the imposition of a 50% tariff on all EU goods starting June 1. Despite this, von der Leyen remains hopeful for productive discussions in the coming weeks.
President Trump initially set a 90-day timeframe for these negotiations in April. Von der Leyen emphasized via a social media post that Europe is ready to engage swiftly and decisively to achieve a comprehensive agreement by the July deadline.
