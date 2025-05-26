Left Menu

EU Urges Swift Progress in US Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline

The European Union seeks to expedite trade discussions with the United States, aiming for a beneficial agreement by the original deadline of July 9th. EU executive head Ursula von der Leyen expressed optimism following discussions with President Donald Trump, despite his dissatisfaction and tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-05-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 01:57 IST
EU Urges Swift Progress in US Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is determined to accelerate trade negotiations with the United States, with the aim of clinching a favorable deal by the original July 9th deadline. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU executive arm, expressed optimism on Sunday after a 'good' phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This conversation comes in the wake of Trump's dissatisfaction with the current pace of the talks, leading him to threaten the imposition of a 50% tariff on all EU goods starting June 1. Despite this, von der Leyen remains hopeful for productive discussions in the coming weeks.

President Trump initially set a 90-day timeframe for these negotiations in April. Von der Leyen emphasized via a social media post that Europe is ready to engage swiftly and decisively to achieve a comprehensive agreement by the July deadline.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025