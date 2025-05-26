EU Urges Swift Progress in US Trade Talks Ahead of Deadline

The European Union is determined to accelerate trade negotiations with the United States, with the aim of clinching a favorable deal by the original July 9th deadline. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the EU executive arm, expressed optimism on Sunday after a 'good' phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

This conversation comes in the wake of Trump's dissatisfaction with the current pace of the talks, leading him to threaten the imposition of a 50% tariff on all EU goods starting June 1. Despite this, von der Leyen remains hopeful for productive discussions in the coming weeks.

President Trump initially set a 90-day timeframe for these negotiations in April. Von der Leyen emphasized via a social media post that Europe is ready to engage swiftly and decisively to achieve a comprehensive agreement by the July deadline.