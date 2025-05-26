Trump Postpones EU Tariffs to Foster Trade Negotiations

In a bid to allow for smoother trade negotiations, President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on European Union goods. The original enforcement date of June 1 has been shifted to July 9 after a productive discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Trump, von der Leyen expressed her desire for substantive negotiations, prompting the delay. 'I told anybody that would listen, they have to do that,' Trump remarked to reporters, highlighting von der Leyen's eagerness to accelerate discussions on potential trade solutions.

The decision comes after Trump's social media threats to impose tariffs due to the EU's challenging trade stances. However, the dialogue with von der Leyen indicates a willingness to pursue amicable resolutions, with both parties acknowledging the importance of their trade relationship.