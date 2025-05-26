Left Menu

Trump Postpones EU Tariffs to Foster Trade Negotiations

President Donald Trump has delayed imposing a 50 percent tariff on EU goods from June 1 to July 9. The postponement was established after a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aiming to provide more time for trade negotiations between the two parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 06:31 IST
Trump Postpones EU Tariffs to Foster Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to allow for smoother trade negotiations, President Donald Trump has postponed the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on European Union goods. The original enforcement date of June 1 has been shifted to July 9 after a productive discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Trump, von der Leyen expressed her desire for substantive negotiations, prompting the delay. 'I told anybody that would listen, they have to do that,' Trump remarked to reporters, highlighting von der Leyen's eagerness to accelerate discussions on potential trade solutions.

The decision comes after Trump's social media threats to impose tariffs due to the EU's challenging trade stances. However, the dialogue with von der Leyen indicates a willingness to pursue amicable resolutions, with both parties acknowledging the importance of their trade relationship.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025