Awarapan 2: Delayed But Unafraid

Film producer Mukesh Bhatt has clarified that the release of 'Awarapan 2' is postponed due to lead actor Emraan Hashmi's injury, not competition with 'Dhurandhar 2' or 'Toxic'. The film's final schedule will be filmed in Malaysia, with a release potentially in May or June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:47 IST
Film producer Mukesh Bhatt announced that the release of 'Awarapan 2' is being postponed not out of fear of competition, but due to pragmatic reasons. Lead actor Emraan Hashmi sustained an injury requiring surgery, delaying production.

'Awarapan 2' is a sequel to the 2007 hit, keeping audiences eager with its dramatic storyline and strong performances. Director Nitin Kakkar is leading the project, with final shooting scheduled in Malaysia.

The shift in release date is not due to hesitation against high-profile releases like 'Dhurandhar 2' or 'Toxic', but rather to ensure the film's action sequences meet high standards post Hashmi's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

