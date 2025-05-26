Tragic Collision Claims Lives at Midnight

In a grave accident near Chitrakoot, two individuals lost their lives and 12 others were injured following a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck at midnight, according to police reports on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred as a group hailing from Bugaicha village was en route back from a 'mundan' ceremony when the crash happened.

Among the deceased are Shivbhan Singh Chauhan from Banda district, who died instantly, and Savita, who succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem as the investigation continues.