Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives at Midnight

A tragic head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck resulted in two deaths and 12 serious injuries near Chitrakoot. The victims, returning from a ceremony, included Shivbhan Singh Chauhan and Savita. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:33 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives at Midnight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a grave accident near Chitrakoot, two individuals lost their lives and 12 others were injured following a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck at midnight, according to police reports on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred as a group hailing from Bugaicha village was en route back from a 'mundan' ceremony when the crash happened.

Among the deceased are Shivbhan Singh Chauhan from Banda district, who died instantly, and Savita, who succumbed to her injuries at the district hospital. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem as the investigation continues.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025