Shocking Juvenile Tragedy: Teen Fatally Stabbed in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

A tragic event unfolded in outer north Delhi's Samaypur Badli area as five individuals, including a minor, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death. The incident was attributed to prior enmity between the victim and one of the accused, Raju alias Bengali.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hareshwar Swami, detailed the events, revealing that the victim was attacked by a group while sitting with friends around a bonfire. Though he initially evaded the attackers, he succumbed to a stab wound inflicted between the armpit and ribs on the left side of his chest.

Prompt actions by police, aided by CCTV footage and technical mobile surveillance, led to the capture of the suspects overnight. While one knife has been recovered, investigations continue to determine if more individuals were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)