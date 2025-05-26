Global Corporate Forecasts Waver Under Trump Tariff Uncertainties

President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs has sent ripples of uncertainty across the global corporate landscape, with numerous companies opting to withdraw or withhold their financial forecasts. These broad economic policies have particularly affected industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and retail.

From carmakers like General Motors and Ford to airline giants like Delta and American Airlines, companies are feeling the squeeze of these tariffs. Many are citing macroeconomic uncertainties and predicted financial impacts as reasons for retracting their financial guidance and adjusting their strategies.

As economic volatility and consumer demand soften, businesses worldwide are bracing for turbulent times. With trade policies becoming increasingly unpredictable, companies are shifting their focus on adapting to the new economic environment and trying to steady their financial footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)