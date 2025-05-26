Airbus Aligned: Vietnam's Strategic Deals with France Amid US Tariff Threats
France and Vietnam have signed agreements for Airbus planes, defense, and space collaborations during President Macron's Vietnam visit. The 14 deals seek to bolster France's influence amid US tariff threats. Further deals are anticipated, highlighting enhanced defense cooperation and economic collaboration in Southeast Asia.
On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron secured a significant deal between Vietnam and France involving 20 Airbus planes, alongside defense and space agreements, marking a strategic visit to Hanoi. Macron aims to elevate France's influence in Vietnam, once a French colony, amid looming US tariffs that threaten economic dynamics.
Macron's visit results in 14 signed agreements, encompassing diverse sectors including nuclear energy, defense, and transportation. This follows Vietnam's trade pledges with Washington to prevent growth-stalling tariffs. Highlighted are Airbus satellites and Sanofi vaccines, though further deals are expected.
Emphasizing bilateral defense cooperation, President Macron and President Luong Cuong discussed strategic information sharing and tackling cybersecurity and terrorism. This Vietnam visit precedes Macron's upcoming stops in Indonesia and Singapore, reflecting a broader Southeast Asia engagement.
