Assam's Tech Leap: Tata's Semiconductor Plant to Become Operational by 2025

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Tata semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, Assam will commence chip manufacturing by the end of the 2025-26 financial year. The Chief Minister, in an interview with ANI, revealed that once operational, the massive plant will produce an impressive 48 million chips each day, catering to both domestic and global demands.

The Rs 27,000 crore Tata project received Union Cabinet approval on February 29, 2024, followed by swift progress on site. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, is developing the greenfield assembly and testing facility. A strategic site, Jagiroad offers abundant water and green energy access, aligning with the Tata group's sustainability commitments.

As India bolsters its footprint in semiconductor manufacturing, Assam unveils its electronic components policy, offering a 60% incentive on top of central government benefits, free land, and GST reimbursements for manufacturers. The state aims to establish an electronics manufacturing hub, positioning itself as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain.

