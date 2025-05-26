Tragic Bus Accident Near Rajli: A Student's Death Raises Road Safety Concerns

A fatal accident occurred when a Haryana roadways bus overturned near Rajli village, claiming the life of a 21-year-old student and injuring four others. Police report that around 50 passengers were onboard at the time.

The young victim, a local resident, tragically lost his life in the incident. Among the injured was the bus driver, who along with three others, received first aid and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The unfortunate event unfolded as the bus swerved to avoid a fallen tree, causing it to become stuck in muddy terrain, ultimately leading to the overturn. The bus, a crucial link for rural villagers commuting to Hisar, had embarked on its usual route from Thurana.

(With inputs from agencies.)