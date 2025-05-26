India Poised to Become Fourth-Largest Economy by 2025-26, Surpassing Japan
India is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, surpassing Japan, according to NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani. With the IMF predicting India’s nominal GDP to reach $4.187 trillion, the forecast predicts economic growth while acknowledging India's low per capita income.
- Country:
- India
India is set to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, overtaking Japan, as per the forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), confirmed by NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani on Monday.
Virmani expressed confidence in these predictions during a conversation with ANI, stating that official data would be available in early 2026. The IMF's World Economic Outlook estimates India's nominal GDP for 2026 at $4.187 trillion, slightly more than Japan's projected $4.186 trillion GDP.
Having surpassed the UK in 2022 as the fifth-largest global economy, India continues to display robust growth. However, despite these advancements, India's per capita income remains low. The country targets becoming a developed nation by 2047, with the Economic Survey suggesting a sustained growth rate of 8% annually to achieve this vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- economy
- NITI Aayog
- IMF
- Arvind Virmani
- GDP
- fourth-largest economy
- Japan
- growth
- per capita income
ALSO READ
NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Push: Trump Administration Seeks 5% GDP Commitment
British Stocks Rise Amid Strong GDP But Cautious Market Reactions
NATO's Defense Spending Surge: A 5% GDP Goal by 2025
Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking
Unveiling India's Economic Future: ICRA's GDP Growth Projections