Left Menu

India Poised to Become Fourth-Largest Economy by 2025-26, Surpassing Japan

India is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, surpassing Japan, according to NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani. With the IMF predicting India’s nominal GDP to reach $4.187 trillion, the forecast predicts economic growth while acknowledging India's low per capita income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:15 IST
India Poised to Become Fourth-Largest Economy by 2025-26, Surpassing Japan
NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025-26, overtaking Japan, as per the forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), confirmed by NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani on Monday.

Virmani expressed confidence in these predictions during a conversation with ANI, stating that official data would be available in early 2026. The IMF's World Economic Outlook estimates India's nominal GDP for 2026 at $4.187 trillion, slightly more than Japan's projected $4.186 trillion GDP.

Having surpassed the UK in 2022 as the fifth-largest global economy, India continues to display robust growth. However, despite these advancements, India's per capita income remains low. The country targets becoming a developed nation by 2047, with the Economic Survey suggesting a sustained growth rate of 8% annually to achieve this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025