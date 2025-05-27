Peru's Ambitious Rail Connect: Linking Continents

In a move to bolster regional connectivity and trade, Peru's economy ministry has announced intentions to hold a high-level meeting with China and Brazil. The meeting aims to push forward plans for a bi-oceanic railway project, a monumental effort to link the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

The proposed railway would establish a direct trade route from Brazil to a new port on Peru's Pacific coast, facilitating smoother commercial exchanges with China. This significant infrastructure project aims to bypass the heavily trafficked Panama Canal and the challenging routes around South America's southern tip.

Economy Minister Raul Perez Reyes met with China's ambassador to Peru to discuss the potential for a trilateral meeting. Such a gathering could lay the groundwork for cooperation among the nations, aiming to finalize the project's plan and implementation strategy.

