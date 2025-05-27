Left Menu

Pioneering Export: First Indian Locomotive Set for West Africa

Wabtec and Indian Railways are exporting their first freight locomotive from Bihar to West Africa, marking a significant achievement in Indian manufacturing. The Marhowra plant, a public-private partnership, has already produced over 700 locomotives. This export is aligned with West Africa's largest iron ore mining project needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:20 IST
Pioneering Export: First Indian Locomotive Set for West Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wabtec and Indian Railways have unveiled their inaugural freight locomotive, manufactured in Bihar, ready for export to West Africa next month. This milestone underscores the prowess of Indian manufacturing on a global scale, according to a railways spokesperson.

The Marhowra manufacturing unit, established in 2015 as a joint venture between Indian Railways and Wabtec, has previously delivered over 700 locomotives. The current export deal emerged from a broader initiative that includes facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

A specially tailored export order, comprising over 100 locomotives for West Africa, highlights Indian engineering quality and adaptability. The first units, customized for standard gauge tracks, will be shipped after safety checks, aligning with West Africa's new iron ore mining project requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025