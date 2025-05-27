Pioneering Export: First Indian Locomotive Set for West Africa
Wabtec and Indian Railways are exporting their first freight locomotive from Bihar to West Africa, marking a significant achievement in Indian manufacturing. The Marhowra plant, a public-private partnership, has already produced over 700 locomotives. This export is aligned with West Africa's largest iron ore mining project needs.
Wabtec and Indian Railways have unveiled their inaugural freight locomotive, manufactured in Bihar, ready for export to West Africa next month. This milestone underscores the prowess of Indian manufacturing on a global scale, according to a railways spokesperson.
The Marhowra manufacturing unit, established in 2015 as a joint venture between Indian Railways and Wabtec, has previously delivered over 700 locomotives. The current export deal emerged from a broader initiative that includes facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.
A specially tailored export order, comprising over 100 locomotives for West Africa, highlights Indian engineering quality and adaptability. The first units, customized for standard gauge tracks, will be shipped after safety checks, aligning with West Africa's new iron ore mining project requirements.
