Blue Water Logistics Sets Sails for ₹40.5 Crore IPO on NSE Emerge

Blue Water Logistics is launching an IPO on NSE Emerge from May 27 to 29, 2025, offering 30 lakh equity shares at ₹10 face value each to raise ₹40.5 crore. This public offering aims to fund capital expenditures, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Water Logistics Limited is gearing up to hit the public market with a ₹40.5 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the National Stock Exchange's SME platform, NSE Emerge. Scheduled from May 27 to 29, the company plans to offer 30 lakh equity shares, each priced between ₹132 and ₹135, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

The logistics firm, active in air, sea, and land transport, intends to use the proceeds for capital expenditure, including vehicle purchases and working capital needs, while also fueling general corporate purposes. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited will act as the lead manager, and Shreni Shares Limited as the market maker.

In its pre-IPO statement, Chairman Laxmi Narayan Mishra expressed optimism about the opportunity to propel both company growth and sustainable initiatives. The firm, incorporated in 2010, has established itself across various logistics and supply chain services, catering to sectors like confectionery, chemicals, and electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

