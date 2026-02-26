Shadowfax Launches Cutting-edge Sortation Facility Revolutionizing Indian Logistics

Shadowfax, an on-demand third-party logistics platform, has announced the full operation of its largest automated sortation facility in the National Capital Region. This facility, built with an investment of Rs 50 crore, spans 2.1 lakh square feet and can process an impressive 48,000 shipments per hour, making it one of the most advanced in the Indian logistics market.

The facility serves as the central hub for Shadowfax Prime, the company's dedicated vertical for same-day and next-day deliveries. It features up to 80 direct linehaul routes that eliminate the need for intermediate hubs. Abhishek Bansal, Shadowfax's Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO, emphasized that "network ownership is the bedrock of long-term operating leverage in the express business."

Shadowfax's investment in OneNCR aims to build sortation centers that offer competitive advantages in speed and cost. The center's high-efficiency single-touch model allows 80% of shipments to be directly manifested for last-mile delivery at the origin, reducing handling errors and transit times significantly.