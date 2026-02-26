Left Menu

Shadowfax Launches Cutting-edge Sortation Facility Revolutionizing Indian Logistics

Shadowfax has inaugurated its largest automated sortation facility in the National Capital Region, establishing a major benchmark in the Indian logistics sector. The facility processes 48,000 shipments per hour, significantly enhancing same-day and next-day delivery services and minimizing errors and transit times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:50 IST
Shadowfax Launches Cutting-edge Sortation Facility Revolutionizing Indian Logistics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shadowfax, an on-demand third-party logistics platform, has announced the full operation of its largest automated sortation facility in the National Capital Region. This facility, built with an investment of Rs 50 crore, spans 2.1 lakh square feet and can process an impressive 48,000 shipments per hour, making it one of the most advanced in the Indian logistics market.

The facility serves as the central hub for Shadowfax Prime, the company's dedicated vertical for same-day and next-day deliveries. It features up to 80 direct linehaul routes that eliminate the need for intermediate hubs. Abhishek Bansal, Shadowfax's Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO, emphasized that "network ownership is the bedrock of long-term operating leverage in the express business."

Shadowfax's investment in OneNCR aims to build sortation centers that offer competitive advantages in speed and cost. The center's high-efficiency single-touch model allows 80% of shipments to be directly manifested for last-mile delivery at the origin, reducing handling errors and transit times significantly.

TRENDING

1
Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

Bhairav Battalion: Showcasing Modern Warfare Mastery

 India
2
Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

Jharkhand CM Pays Homage to Veer Soren Amid Sudden Loss

 India
3
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India

 India
4
High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

High Court Proceedings Spark Debate Over 'Miya' Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026