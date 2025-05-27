Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank's Branch Sparks New Wave of Empowerment in Bastar

In a significant development for the region, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank has opened a branch in the remote village of Pamed, Bijapur, previously a Maoist-dominated area. The new branch will provide financial services to over 50 villages, eliminating the need for residents to travel nearly 100 km to Awapalli for basic banking transactions, officials said Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually inaugurated the bank's branch on Monday. He hailed it as a major step in the region's transformation from extremism to empowerment. 'This is the new Bastar — confident, connected, and committed to change,' Sai emphasized, noting the establishment of banks, hostels, and other essential services.

In addition to the bank, Sai inaugurated a tribal girls' hostel and a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre to bolster educational and health outcomes in the area. Such initiatives, he stated, underscore the state's commitment to stability through trust and support rather than force, with the goal of eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026.

