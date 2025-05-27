Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank's Branch Sparks New Wave of Empowerment in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank has established a new branch in Pamed, Bijapur, providing financial services to over 50 villages. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the bank, highlighting efforts to transform the region from a Maoist stronghold to an empowered community through banking, education, and health facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:22 IST
Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank's Branch Sparks New Wave of Empowerment in Bastar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the region, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank has opened a branch in the remote village of Pamed, Bijapur, previously a Maoist-dominated area. The new branch will provide financial services to over 50 villages, eliminating the need for residents to travel nearly 100 km to Awapalli for basic banking transactions, officials said Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually inaugurated the bank's branch on Monday. He hailed it as a major step in the region's transformation from extremism to empowerment. 'This is the new Bastar — confident, connected, and committed to change,' Sai emphasized, noting the establishment of banks, hostels, and other essential services.

In addition to the bank, Sai inaugurated a tribal girls' hostel and a Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre to bolster educational and health outcomes in the area. Such initiatives, he stated, underscore the state's commitment to stability through trust and support rather than force, with the goal of eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025