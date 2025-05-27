India Embarks on Indigenous Jet Project

In a significant stride towards self-reliance in defence, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday sanctioned the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, signaling a new era for India's indigenous aerospace sector. The Ministry of Defence heralded the move as pivotal in strengthening domestic capabilities.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has been tasked with spearheading the programme through collaborations with both private and public stakeholders. Equal opportunity will be extended to participants, who can present bids either independently or as joint ventures. Compliance with Indian regulations is mandatory for all bidding entities.

This initiative marks a crucial step in harnessing native expertise to create the AMCA prototype, a major milestone in India's journey towards Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in aerospace. An Expression of Interest (EoI) for the development phase is anticipated from ADA.

Historical context highlights India's push for private sector involvement to ensure the timely completion of this fifth-generation aircraft. The Defence Ministry has formed a committee exploring avenues to increase such participation. The committee is evaluating various collaboration models involving Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private companies, including potential joint ventures.

A proponent of aerospace manufacturing, HAL has been integral in working with private firms like L&T and Tata Group in outsourcing and integration efforts. Tata's collaboration with Airbus on the C-295 aircraft assembly in India exemplifies this role.

AMI 2025 showcased a full-scale AMCA model, signaling technological prowess with AI-enabled capabilities. The aircraft, set to lead globally in fifth-generation fighters, integrates AI for improved operational efficiency, offering advanced features to the Indian Air Force.