Russia's Drone Offensive: A Soaring Threat to Ukraine

Russia launched 60 drones in an overnight offensive against Ukraine, marking a reduction from the previous hundreds. Ukraine's air force reported downing 43, including 35 shot down and eight diverted. Over the past three nights, Russia unleashed more than 900 drones, according to President Zelenskiy.

Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

In a pivotal turn of events, Russia executed an overnight offensive against Ukraine by deploying 60 drones, significantly fewer than the hundreds launched during the weekend, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian air force efficiently managed to neutralize a majority of the drones, successfully shooting down 35 and diverting another eight utilizing advanced electronic warfare tactics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the scale of aggression, disclosed that Russia had propelled over 900 drones against Ukraine over a span of three nights, heightening tensions in the region.

