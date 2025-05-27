Russia's Drone Offensive: A Soaring Threat to Ukraine

In a pivotal turn of events, Russia executed an overnight offensive against Ukraine by deploying 60 drones, significantly fewer than the hundreds launched during the weekend, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian air force efficiently managed to neutralize a majority of the drones, successfully shooting down 35 and diverting another eight utilizing advanced electronic warfare tactics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the scale of aggression, disclosed that Russia had propelled over 900 drones against Ukraine over a span of three nights, heightening tensions in the region.