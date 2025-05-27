A Decade of Mission-Driven Leadership: Adesina Bids Farewell to AfDB Presidency Ahead of 2025 Transition

At a heartfelt breakfast meeting with journalists on Monday, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), offered a deeply personal reflection on his ten-year tenure leading the institution. The press briefing marked the opening of the 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings, held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 26 to 30 May, during which the next president of the Bank will be elected.

Describing the presidency not as a job but as a “mission,” Adesina acknowledged the all-consuming nature of the role, while expressing immense pride in the impact of the Bank’s work under his leadership.

“This is not a job. If anyone is looking for a job, please don't take it. This is not a job. This is a mission,” he declared. “For ten years, I have had no life. Completely zero. I worked every single day. Every single step.”

His words set a tone of gratitude and introspection, as he celebrated a decade of progress and transformation within the Bank and across the African continent.

A Transformational Decade: From Vision to Impact

Appointed in 2015, Dr. Adesina’s presidency was anchored in the launch of the “High 5s”—five strategic priorities designed to accelerate Africa’s development. These include:

Light Up and Power Africa Feed Africa Industrialize Africa Integrate Africa Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa

The results have been nothing short of monumental. Adesina revealed that the High 5s have positively impacted over 565 million lives across the continent.

“These are not just figures. They are futures. They are hopes realized,” he said, emphasizing the tangible benefits the Bank’s programs have delivered in areas like agriculture, infrastructure, and energy.

Major Milestones and Record Growth

During his decade at the helm, Adesina oversaw several historic milestones:

The largest capital increase in AfDB’s history: from $93 billion to $318 billion.

A record $8.9 billion replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF).

Vast expansions in financing for infrastructure, digital connectivity, food systems, and renewable energy across Africa.

A reimagining of the Bank as a global actor in development finance, leading responses to COVID-19, climate change, and food insecurity.

“The African Development Bank you have today is not the African Development Bank you used to have. This is a global institution now,” he affirmed.

Engaging with the Media: Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Adesina praised the media’s role in amplifying Africa’s story, calling on African journalists and platforms to continue challenging stereotypes and showcasing the continent’s growth and innovation.

“You are not just observers. You are amplifiers of Africa’s voice. You shape the narrative. You challenge us. You inform the world.”

He referenced his keynote address at the All-Africa Media Leaders’ Summit in Nairobi in May 2024, where he emphasized the need for credible, pan-African media platforms capable of shifting global perceptions and empowering African voices.

Preparing for a Transition: “Leadership May Change, But the Mission Remains”

The 2025 Annual Meetings mark the final chapter of Adesina’s presidency. A new president will be elected this week and will officially assume the role on September 1, 2025.

Asked what advice he would offer his successor, Adesina said the role demands vision, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the continent:

“The responsibility of that leader is to build on the past, to look far into the future, and to find within themselves what courage it takes to stand up for Africa’s interests.”

He added, “Leadership may change, but the mission remains. The Bank’s direction is clear, its resolve strong, and its commitment to Africa’s development unshakable.”

Record Participation and a Forward-Looking Agenda

The 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings are expected to draw over 6,000 delegates from 91 countries, including:

Government policymakers

Private sector executives

Development finance institutions

Civil society organizations

International and regional media

Key themes on the agenda include climate finance, food system resilience, youth employment, digital transformation, and Africa’s role in global economic governance.

A Legacy of Leadership

As he prepares to pass the baton, Dr. Adesina’s legacy is firmly rooted in tangible results, bold vision, and unyielding advocacy for Africa’s development potential.

His presidency has not only expanded the AfDB’s financial capacity, but also transformed it into a global champion for Africa’s economic transformation, making it one of the most respected multilateral development banks in the world.

“Serving as President of the African Development Bank Group has been the greatest honor of my life. It has been a decade of relentless purpose, of enduring passion, and of tireless service.”

As a new leader prepares to take the helm, Adesina’s impact will resonate across the continent and within the global development community for years to come.